Thirsk residents welcome the reopening of well-used footpath

A major repair project on a popular footpath in Thirsk has been completed with the help of sustainably sourced stonework.

The footpath connecting St James Green with Marage Road was closed in May 2021 after reports of cracks and movement of the pavement rendered it close to collapsing into Cod Beck River.

It was reopened in December 2021 following temporary repairs, with permanent repairs taking place from July 2022.

The majority of the stonework used for the £226,000 project was sourced from stone removed from the dismantling of the nearby Dalton Bridge in 2018 as part of a major highways improvement scheme.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for highways, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: The repair scheme on Marage Road is one of the most complex our public rights of way team has faced. The retaining wall was severely affected by river erosion, damaging and reducing the structural integrity of the footpath. It has been a long-running project, but a great deal of work has been undertaken so that the footpath has been completed to the highest standards possible while also ensuring value for money.