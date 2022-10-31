Frazer Theatre Comedy Club November 2022

The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club celebrates our 8th birthday on Friday 4th November! Regular comedy supporters will know that we always make sure to bring something extra special to our birthday shows and this month is no exception. Four of the very best and most popular acts to ever visit the Frazer Theatre will be appearing in the biggest evening of stand-up we’ve ever presented. The last two club nights have sold out, so comedy fans are advised to buy their tickets early to avoid disappointment because when they’re gone, they’re gone!

The full line-up includes:

Alfie Brown – Edinburgh Festival Best Show Nominee 2022

Foxdog Studios – Best Show – Leicester Comedy Festival 2019

Tom Little – Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year

Freddy Quinne – #1 rated podcast “Dead Men Talking”

Tickets are still just £10 in advance, £12 on the door, and are available exclusively online from www.frazertheatre.co.uk