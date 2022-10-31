Frazer Theatre Comedy Club November 2022

The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club celebrates our 8th birthday on Friday 4th November! Regular comedy supporters will know that we always make sure to bring something extra special to our birthday shows and this month is no exception. Four of the very best and most popular acts to ever visit the Frazer Theatre will be appearing in the biggest evening of stand-up we’ve ever presented. The last two club nights have sold out, so comedy fans are advised to buy their tickets early to avoid disappointment because when they’re gone, they’re gone!
The full line-up includes:
- Alfie Brown – Edinburgh Festival Best Show Nominee 2022
- Foxdog Studios – Best Show – Leicester Comedy Festival 2019
- Tom Little – Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year
- Freddy Quinne – #1 rated podcast “Dead Men Talking”
Tickets are still just £10 in advance, £12 on the door, and are available exclusively online from www.frazertheatre.co.uk
Knaresborough Players Vice-Chairman John Pearce said:
It’s hard to believe that we’ve reached our eighth birthday, it seems just yesterday that the fresh new Comedy Club emerged blinking into the light, ready to entertain our amazing audiences. Sadly Covid stopped us from celebrating our 6th and 7th birthdays, so this show is really a triple celebration and we’ve got a suitably huge bill of comedians to match!
Alfie Brown leads the charge this month, already one of the most vital and fearless acts on the circuit, Alfie has hit a rich new seam of form which saw him rightly nominated for the biggest prize in comedy at the Fringe this Summer. Co-headliners are the completely unique Foxdog Studios, who blend technology and comedy into something unlike anything you’ve seen before.
Previous shows have seen audiences taking part in interactive games through their phones and taking control of a sausage-firing cannon, so literally anything could happen while they’re on stage!
Taking up the middle slot is Tom Little, making a very welcome return to our stage, with his trademark skittish style guaranteed to have audiences crying with laughter.
Our MC for the evening is an act who has enjoyed a huge surge in his profile and popularity in recent years, including an Amazon comedy special “Quite the Catch”, Freddy Quinne. Four acts which are very different, but all absolute masters of their craft and will create one amazing evening of entertainment. And, of course, as it’s our birthday there’ll be cake, because, well, we like cake!