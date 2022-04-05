Spellbinding Easter family show to make a splash in Thirsk

This Easter, North Yorkshire charity Rural Arts is hosting a special family show at its venue The Courthouse in Thirsk.

Beached is a unique piece of family puppet theatre that tells the tale of Arnold, whose quiet walk on the beach quickly turns into an unexpected underwater adventure. The show is created by Strangeface, a mask and theatre company based in Kent.

Performed on a tabletop, Beached offers a miniature magical experience for children of all ages. Limited to a small audience per showing, an immersive soundtrack is played via headphones, creating a little world for each audience member.

Picked out by Lyn Gardner of The Guardian for its originality and charm, Beached has toured cafes, libraries, and swimming pools across the UK. Previous audiences have described the show as “spellbinding and magical” and said “I’m speechless – absolutely amazing! I want to see it again now!”

Director and CEO of Rural Arts, Max May, said: Beached is truly unique, and will be loved by adults as well as their little ones. Thanks to support from charity Never Such Innocence, we also have 10 free tickets for military families – get in touch to find out more!.

Beached will be performed on Friday 22nd April, in 20 minute time slots between 10am-4pm at Rural Arts, The Courthouse, Westgate, Thirsk, YO7 1QS. Tickets adults: £6, children: £4. To book, visit: https://www.ruralarts.org/whats-on/performances/beached/