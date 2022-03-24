Leeds Young Film Festival invites families into the world of cinema this Easter

Families are being invited to step into the world of cinema as the Leeds Young Film Festival returns for its 24th year.

At this year’s festival, families are being invited to join the ‘Secret Silver Screen Society’ and help character Louise Le Prince and her friends save the future of film. Following some quality family screenings, children will be challenged to bring their own stories to life, thinking up new ideas and setting off on a quest around the city. The exciting challenge will appeal to children of all ages by getting them involved and sparking their creativity.

The family friendly films especially programmed for this year will captivate young audiences at the Carriageworks Theatre, with the support of the BFI awarding funds from the National Lottery. This year’s programme sparkles with magical furry animals, intrepid children in search of adventure and a welcome return of child and parent favourites such as The Exploits of Moominpappa and Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds.

The festival will take families to many of the city’s most iconic venues, including the Carriageworks Theatre, Leeds City Museum and Leeds Central Library, thanks to the interactive experience devised with Leeds’ own Tutti Frutti Children’s Theatre. The city’s deep-rooted connection with the film industry goes back to the world’s first film, which was allegedly shot in Leeds in 1888 by Louis Le Prince- festival character Louise’s namesake. The Leeds Young Film Festival honours this connection each year and helps children fall in love with the magic of cinema.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy, culture and education, said: We are looking forward to the return of the Leeds Young Film Festival this year, with its packed programme of imaginative activities and film screenings. Each year the festival brings families together through a shared love of film, inspiring thousands of children and capturing their imaginations. Leeds has a long and proud history of filmmaking, and this is a great way of helping young people become a part of its future.

The Leeds Young Film Festival will run from 9-15th April 2022.

For tickets and more information, visit www.leedsfilm.com