Ripon gravestones daubed with swastika graffiti

The offenders have drawn a swastika, ‘Z’ and ‘IRA’ on the front and back of the gravestone in the cemetery on Kirkby Road in Ripon.

Police will be increasing patrols around local cemeteries in the Ripon area to prevent further incidents of this nature.

Inspector Alex Langley from the Ripon Neighbourhood Policing team said: Members of the public are quite rightly shocked by these instances of vandalism. This is particularly upsetting for the large military community that we have in Ripon. Incidents of this nature will not be tolerated, and I would urge anyone who has any information to contact us.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 select option 2 and ask for Katie Bell, alternatively you can email katie.bell@northyorkshire.police.uk

Please quote reference number 12220048095.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.