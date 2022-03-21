New Post Office on Elm road in Ripon

As part of a modernisation and investment programme taking place across the Post Office network, a new Post Office for Ripon has opened at Costcutter, Elm Road, Ripon, HG4 2PE.

105 hours of Post Office service per week

Open dailyServices include bill payment, cash withdrawals and foreign currency, postage, home shopping collections and returns

Customers of main UK banks can access accounts at new branch

This new branch offers customers a wide range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items. Customers can also take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

The new Post Office services are available Monday – Sunday: 7am – 10pm. This offers customers 105 hours of Post Office services a week making it convenient for customers to visit.

The new branch aims to offer even more convenience to Post Office customers by extending the availability of Post Offices services in the area. The new branch joins Bondgate branch bringing vital services to the area.