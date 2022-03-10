Charity tractor run from Harrogate to Pateley Bridge this Sunday, 13 March 2022

The Knaresborough Young Farmers Tractor run is on again this year.

The event will be on 13 March 2022, and leaving from the Yorkshire Event Centre at 9am.

Sign in is from 7:30am with the run commencing at 9:00am

Tractor entry is £20, additional passengers are £10

Hog roast lunch for participants provided at Pateley showfield

Prizes awarded in 3 age categories

It last took place in 2020, when 360 tractors took part and collectively raised over £20K for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. The total Knaresborough YFC have raised for the Yorkshire air ambulance to date is £64,557

James Parker said: It’s great to have the event back on this year, and I am really excited for Sunday. We normally have a great turn out along the route, and that’s really appreciated.

The event is raising money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, and this year also marks 10 years since the very first run where 12 Knaresborough young farmers members raised £2,500 travelling to Tan Hill and back in a weekend.

Timings for this year, 13 March 2021

09:00 Set-off from Yorkshire Showground

09:30 Knaresborough

10:15 Burton Leonard

10:45 Bishop Monkton

10:45 Markington

11:45 Blazefield

12:00 Pateley Bridge

Return Journey

Pateley Bridge

14:00 Greenhow

15:15 Birstwith

15:30 Ripley

16:00 Knaresborough

To see the full route, click this link:

Tractor Run route 2022 by parkerthefarmer · MapHub