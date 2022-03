A new avenue of 34 oak trees planted at Newby Hall, Ripon as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee has been planted.

The trees were blessed by The Reverend Cannon John Dobson, Dean of Ripon Cathedral.

The Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Jo Ropner, assisted by six pupils from nearby Skelton Newby Hall CE Primary School, planted the final tree.