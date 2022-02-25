New Ripon Pool and Leisure Centre to open next week

The new swimming pool on Dallamires Lane in Ripon is set to open next Wednesday (2 March 2022)

The new pool has 70 per cent more water space compared to Ripon Spa Baths.

The pool will have AngelEye pool safety system that, with the use of underwater cameras, assists lifeguards to detect whether swimmers are in danger or drowning.

Outside, a new car park has been installed along with a sheltered cycle rack, electric car charging points and a new play area. The leisure centre will also be refurbished to provide an extended gym, two new activity studios, a spin studio as well as meeting facilities.

To mark the investment by Harrogate Borough Council, the leisure centre has been renamed the Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre in honour of local Olympian Jack Laugher MBE.

Born in Harrogate and educated at Ripon Grammar School, Laugher made history at the 2016 Rio Olympics by becoming the first ever Olympic champion in diving for Great Britain alongside 3m synchro partner Chris Mears.

Councillor Stanley Lumley, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for culture, tourism and sport, and chair of the board of directors at Brimhams Active, said: I’m delighted that the new swimming pool opens next week, and I hope residents from all over the Harrogate district as well as neighbouring areas will enjoy this fantastic facility for many years to come. The addition of the new pool is a major development for Ripon and the surrounding area and shows our commitment to providing modern leisure facilities for residents across the Harrogate district. Our investment in leisure facilities doesn’t stop at Ripon; we have exciting plans a refurbishment of the Hydro in Harrogate and also a new leisure and wellness centre in Knaresborough.

A Willmott Dixon spokesperson said: Our team are really proud of what they have created; the Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre will be an excellent additional to Ripon, supporting the health and wellbeing of people for many years to come. It’s also a fantastic tribute to the success of Jack Laugher, and we hope the legacy it provides will inspire more people to use the facility to aim for Olympic success in the future.

The new pool will open at 6.30am on Wednesday 2 March and will be open every day of the week (opening hours are available on the Brimhams Active website) and will offer customers a variety of different activities, including general and family swim, swimming lessons and Aquafit, as well as a sauna suite.