Local History Lights Up Ripon’s Workhouse Museum

Following the success of previous lighting displays throughout 2021, Ripon Museum Trust are once again lighting up the front of the Workhouse Museum with a new display that will celebrate people.

Entitled People of Ripon’s Past, the new display uses historic photographs from the Ripon Re-Viewed collection, which will be projected onto the Museum, with the design created by locally based audio-visual and lighting specialists Fusion LX. The images chosen feature people from across the community of Ripon including North Eastern Railway staff, workers from Ostcliffe’s Tannery, land girls and a refugee family amongst others.

Helen Thornton, Director of Ripon Museum Trust said: We had some fantastic feedback from the community on our previous lighting displays and we wanted to continue into 2022. After talking with Ripon Re-Viewed, we came up with the idea to display some brilliant historic photos of Ripon in days gone by, as a way to bring the community together through our shared past. Hopefully the display will intrigue and inspire anyone passing by the museum on Allhallowgate.

Mandy Whitehead, Project Lead at Ripon Civic Society said: A big thank you to the Workhouse Museum for the opportunity to share some of the fabulous images from Ripon’s past. We hope it will give the local community an insight into life in Ripon.

The display can be viewed on Allhallowgate from Monday 21 February until Monday 21 March between 6pm and 12am.