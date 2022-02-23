Suspected attempted arson attack at Ripon Cathedral

North Yorkshire Police have said that they are looking into a suspected arson attack on Ripon Cathedral.

A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Police said:

We were alerted to a suspected attempted arson incident at Ripon Cathedral at around 10.40am today (22 February 2022). Thankfully there were no injuries and no damage caused.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should please email sarah.hargreaves@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12220031515 when providing any information.