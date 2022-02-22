Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District – Resurrected Bites

At their February speaker meeting, Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District enjoyed a presentation by the founder and CEO of Resurrected Bites, Michelle Hayes. Michelle talked about the two cafes and community grocery stores the charity has set up in Harrogate and Knaresborough since early 2018.

She explained how the Government lockdowns had affected their plans but how they had quickly adapted and between March 2020 and July 2021 they had delivered food and other essential items to the equivalent of 15,808 people in the Harrogate area.

Michelle told the meeting that their aims were to prevent food going to waste, to tackle food poverty, to tackle loneliness and isolation and to raise money for charities. The original ‘Pay as you feel’ café and store began at St. Mark’s Church, Harrogate, followed by a second one at Gracious Street Methodist Church, Knaresborough.

Afterwards, President Val Hills was delighted to inform Michelle that the Club will donate £100 to Resurrection Bites as part of the Club’s ongoing commitment to support local Food Banks.

At the start of the meeting, Immediate Past President Sandra Frier gave an additional cheque for £100 to Sandra Gilbert from Just’B’, the bereavement counselling service. This was in addition to the £11000 plus raised by SI Harrogate and District and which had been presented to Just’B’ before Christmas.

Club President Val said, ‘It is great that so many members were able to join us on this very wind swept evening. Sixteen members were able to get to the meeting in person and sixteen of those living further afield were able to join us by Zoom so didn’t miss out on an excellent evening’.

Soroptimist International is a worldwide organisation that aims to improve the lives of women and girls locally, nationally and internally through education, enabling and empowering opportunities