Earn while you learn training programme for future supervisors

Construction materials company Hanson UK is looking for 17 enthusiastic trainees to join its industry-leading higher apprenticeship programme aimed at developing future supervisors.

Hanson’s Leadership, Education and Development (LEAD) programme offers the first steps towards a rewarding and varied career in the minerals sector, as well as the chance to gain valuable industry qualifications.

One of the vacancies is at Hanson’s asphalt plant at Pateley Bridge, near Harrogate, and the successful applicant will receive a competitive salary while working and studying for a mineral products technician higher apprenticeship at the University of Derby through face-to-face and distance learning.

To apply for the three year earn while you learn programme, candidates need a minimum of two A levels (or equivalent 80+ UCAS points), including a STEM subject, five GCSEs and a full driving licence*.

Hanson’s talent and development manager Karen Wright said: Our LEAD programme was launched a decade ago and has proven to be an ideal launching pad for a successful career within the company. The first three years are spent gaining knowledge, skills and experience as well as other relevant qualifications in operational, technical and commercial aspects of our business. We now have former LEAD programme participants employed across the business in a diverse range of roles from cement process engineer and concrete technician to quarry manager and district operations manager.

On completion of the LEAD programme and the mineral production technician higher apprenticeship, participants will also be offered the opportunity to study for a two-year fully funded honours degree in mineral extractives management.

The closing date for applications is February 28. For more details visit: www.hanson.co.uk and click on careers.