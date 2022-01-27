Northbound A1(M) in County Durham closed for safety repairs – 27 January 2022

Drivers travelling through County Durham are being advised the northbound A1(M) at junction 60 at Bradbury is closed for emergency safety barrier repairs and will remain closed beyond this evening’s peak travel period and into tomorrow morning.

The repairs are needed after a lorry struck the a bridge over the A1(M) at junction 60 earlier today – damaging the nearside safety barrier.

An ‘off and on’ diversion with drivers using the junction exit and entry slip roads to leave and immediately re-join the A1(M) via the junction roundabout is in place. However, drivers are advised to seek alternative routes this afternoon and this evening should they wish to avoid likely congestion.

The emergency barrier repairs are required to protect the bridge and ensure the northbound carriageway can safely re-open to traffic. While these are expected to be completed before midnight the road was due to be closed tonight anyway for other roadworks in the area. The scheduled closure of the northbound carriageway between junction 59 and junction 60, with a signed diversion in place, will still be taking place between 8pm and 6am.

Drivers are advised to check traffic conditions before setting out on journeys.