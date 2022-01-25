Incident at Morrisons in Ripon

Officers are appealing for witnesses following an incident where a pedestrian was injured by a vehicle, following a theft from Morrisons in Littlethorpe, Ripon.

The incident happened at around 6.40pm on Saturday 22 January and involved a white utility van and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40’s, sustained an injury as a result of the incident and is receiving treatment at Hospital.

The van did not stop at the scene and so we are appealing for information to help identify the vehicle and its occupants.

Anyone who was in the area of Morrisons between 6.20pm and 6.50pm and has any dashcam or video footage, is asked to contact police.

Dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the Force Control Room, quoting reference number 12220012344.