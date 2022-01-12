If you’ve been sifting through the most popular locations in the UK to visit, you must have come across Ripple valley. For your information, it is one of the most beautiful places to visit in the UK and one that is known for being a relaxing spot. Furthermore, I stand concrete for having the reputation of being the happiest place in the country.

This is according to the recent stats that were revealed by the office for the National statistics in the country. Around 8.3 out of 10 residents in the valley are happy as compared to 7.56 for the UK alone.

So what makes this spot a happy place for everyone to visit? How do people plant a smile on their faces every day? Here’s what you need to know:

The Natural Beauty

Long story cut short, the natural beauty of this valley is breathtaking and as such it can quickly grab anyone’s attention. This is enough reason why the residents are happier as compared to other spots in the country. The area is also chanted as the “Cotswolds of the North” and given England’s answers to it, the unspoilt beauty, breathtaking viewpoints, picturesque villages and serene countryside are all amazing. Around half of the forests are within the boundaries of Ribble valley.

Several Places to Eat and Drink

If you’re planning a trip to this valley, ensure to sift through skechers in the sale and buy them, since the rocky terrains will make it hard for you to walk seamlessly. Put them on and sift through the local markets to check out the exciting places to eat and drink. For a rural area, Ripple valley has a lot to offer and the foodie scene is amazing. For your information, there are a lot of award-winning places in the valley that have been placed in the UK’s top 50 spots.

Strong Connections with Nearby Areas

While the place itself is very exciting, still you get to enjoy several connections with the areas around you. After all, the mill towns of Nelson and Burnley are just a few miles away. All you have to do is, take a drive directly from the valley and within a few minutes, you will eventually arrive at the travel destination. Even if you manage to catch a train from Manchester, it will be worth it. This means you easily get to enjoy the tranquility and peace of the amazing village life.

The People

Another strong reason why people are happy is that they are lively and enjoy their community time to the fullest. In other words, the people are welcoming in nature and very hospitable. This means the locals are friendly, warm and down to earth. Seldom will you come across a local who isn’t willing to help. Once you tell them that you’re a visitor, they will be thrilled to host you and give you a tour of the city. So now is the best time to check out this valley and have fun