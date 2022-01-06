Bed Race entry opens

The entry period for the 2022 Great Knaresborough Bed Race has opened with forms available for downloading from the event’s website, www.bedrace.co.uk.

Entries have to be returned to the Knaresborough Lions Club, organisers of Bed Race, before the end of February.

All details are on the website, including the 2022 theme: ‘The Environment: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, 11 January 2022.

The Great Knaresborough Bed Race is returning after a two-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus lockdowns. It was first held in 1966 and was never before cancelled, withstanding all that North Yorkshire’s weather can throw at it.

The race features a gruelling athletic contest through the scenic cobbled streets and parklands of Knaresborough, up and down almost vertical hills, culminating in a swim through the ever-icy waters of the River Nidd. In past years it had a maximum race field of 90 beds, but the Lions are hoping to increase this in 2022.

Bed Race Day combines the race itself with a stupendous parade of decorated beds, with runners, passengers and their helpers attired in fancy dress representing the theme of the year. They are accompanied by local marching bands and dance groups.

Spectators come to this not-to-be missed pageant from all over Yorkshire, from elsewhere in the country and from overseas. It gives an important fillip to businesses in the town, and is staged for charity and organised by volunteers.

Since it started, the attraction of Bed Race has caught on, with people picking up on the idea in many different parts of the world.