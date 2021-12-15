Ripon Leisure Centre set to become Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre

In honour of local Olympian Jack Laugher MBE, Ripon Leisure Centre is set to become the Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre.

Born in Harrogate and educated at Ripon Grammar School, Jack became interested in diving during a visit to the Hydro in Harrogate and soon began to learn to dive through the Harrogate and District Diving Club.

Laugher made history at the 2016 Rio Olympics by becoming the first-ever Olympic champion in diving for Great Britain, alongside 3m synchro partner Chris Mears, before following it up with an individual silver in the 3m springboard to make him the most successful British diver ever.

Success has continued for Laugher; achieving three gold medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, a bronze and silver medal in the 3m individual and synchro springboard events respectively at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju and a bronze medal in the 3m springboard at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Councillor Stanley Lumley, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for culture, tourism and sport, and chair of the board of directors at Brimhams Active, said: The addition of the new swimming pool is a major development for Ripon and shows our commitment to providing modern and fit-for-purpose leisure facilities. Jack may not have had this opportunity if it wasn’t for his perseverance and determination, and the leisure facilities available across the Harrogate district. I am therefore delighted that we have named the new facility after him. The pool will open early in the new year and I hope everyone, irrespective of disability, gender, age, race, sexual orientation or religion use this fantastic new facility.

Jack Laugher MBE said: I’m truly honoured that Harrogate Borough Council have named the new facility in Ripon the Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre. As a city I grew-up in and a district where I learned to swim and dive, I never in my wildest dreams imagined that I would have a facility named after me. I hope this new pool and the diving facilities in Harrogate encourage others to follow their dreams like I have.

The new six-lane 25metre pool at the Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre offers 70 per cent more water space compared to the ageing Ripon Spa Baths and has a wealth of improvements that come with modern, fit-for-purpose leisure facilities.

These include the AngelEye pool safety system that, with the use of underwater cameras, assists lifeguards to detect whether swimmers are in danger or drowning.

Outside, a new car park has been installed along with a sheltered cycle rack, electric car charging points and a new play area.

Mark Tweedie, managing director of Brimhams Active, said: Swimming is one of the most popular and beneficial ways to start and stay active, it’s a truly inclusive activity no matter age or ability. This amazing new facility provides residents with access to a great swimming experience for future generations. I’d like to thank Harrogate Borough Council for their bold and brave vision to provide unprecedented levels of investment into leisure and wellbeing across the Harrogate district.





