Giant Snow Globe heading for Ripon on Monday, 13 December 2021

The 18ft Snow Globe is set to travel around the UK from this weekend onwards, making its first stop in Birmingham then heading to Manchester and Glasgow.

On its journey, the Snow Globe will surprise locals by also appearing in market places close to key season 2 filming locations , including Farnham (near to Bourne Wood and Frensham Ponds), Ripon (near Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal and Plumpton Rocks) and Durham (near to Low Force Waterfall and Winch Bridge).

As an extension to the Snow Globe, a QR code will activate an Instagram AR filter, unleashing the Myriapod from the ground, towering over fans and curious passers by!

Find the dates the Snow Globe will be in your local area below!

SNOW GLOBE APPEARANCE DATES:

Birmingham, New Street: 4th – 5th Dec

Farnham, Castle Street Market Place: 7th Dec

Manchester, Crown Square: 10th – 11th Dec

Ripon, Market Place : 13th Dec

Durham, Market Place: 15th Dec

Glasgow, Argyle Street: 17th – 18th Dec

THE WITCHER SEASON 2 premieres globally on Netflix on December 17, 2021





