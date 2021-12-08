Harrogate – man jailed for sexual assault on toddler

Wenxiong Jiang, aged 26, was sentenced to six years and 11 months’ imprisonment at York Crown Court on Friday (3 December 2021).

He was also made subject to a 20-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will remain on the Register of Sex Offenders indefinitely.

Jiang was convicted of the following offences that he committed between February 2017 and December 2020:

sexual assault on a two-year-old boy

three counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity

engaging in sexual communication with a child

taking an indecent image of a child

five counts of making an indecent image of a child

possessing an extreme pornographic image involving an animal

possessing a prohibited image of a child

Detective Constable Rebecca Townsend, of Harrogate CID, led the intensive investigation into Jiang’s offending following his arrest on 15 December 2020.

The inquiry uncovered that he had added a 12-year-old girl on Snapchat and engaged her in conversations while he was posing as a 15-year-old boy.

Jiang pressured and then eventually threatened the girl to send him naked pictures of herself engaging in penetrative sexual activity.

When he was arrested, officers recovered 250,000 images from his devices including a video of himself sexually assaulting a two-year-old boy.

The Digital Forensic Unit examined all the material to help identify offences and possible victims.