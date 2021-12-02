Soroptimist Charity Shop Christmas Window Competition winners announced

The winners of the Soroptimist Charity Shop Christmas Window Competition were announced at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate 1 December 2021.
The Mayor and Mayoress of Harrogate, Cllr Trevor Chapman and Janet Chapman were in attendance to officially hand over the awards.
presentation of Cup and Zone winners
Harrogate Town Centre
- Gold Award – Cancer Resarch UK, Oxford Street
- Silver Award – Martin House Charity Shop
Knaresborough with Starbeck & Bilton
- Gold Award – Saint Michaels Hospice, Starbeck
- Silver Award – Saint Michaels Hospice, Bilton
Ripon with Boroughbridge
Cup Winner – Saint Michaels Hospice, Ripon