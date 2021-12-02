Soroptimist Charity Shop Christmas Window Competition winners announced

The winners of the Soroptimist Charity Shop Christmas Window Competition were announced at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate 1 December 2021.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Harrogate, Cllr Trevor Chapman and Janet Chapman were in attendance to officially hand over the awards.

presentation of Cup and Zone winners

Harrogate Town Centre

Gold Award – Cancer Resarch UK, Oxford Street

Silver Award – Martin House Charity Shop

Knaresborough with Starbeck & Bilton

Gold Award – Saint Michaels Hospice, Starbeck

Silver Award – Saint Michaels Hospice, Bilton

Ripon with Boroughbridge

Gold Award – Saint Michaels Hospice, Ripon

Silver Award – Salvation Army Charity Shop, Ripon

Cup Winner – Saint Michaels Hospice, Ripon



