Ripon Cathedral Christmas Gift and Food Fair has 2500 visitors

More than 2500 visitors from Yorkshire and beyond braved the elements to come to Ripon Cathedral Christmas Gift and Food Fair, held for the first time over two days on Friday November 26 and Saturday November 27.

A staggering £25,000 was raised, which exceeds previous levels and will help fund the cathedral’s development plans for the future.

Visitors enjoyed a festive atmosphere with 100 stalls selling seasonal gifts and food and music from local groups who volunteered to entertain shoppers! These included: Aysgarth School Choir; The Yorkshire Decibelles; Knot Another Choir and Emily and Adrian Roberts.

The pop-up cafe’s offerings included hot turkey sandwiches and homemade cakes, along with tea, coffee and mulled wine, all served by cathedral volunteers. Children’s craft activities, a chocolate tombola and a raffle were also attractions at the event.