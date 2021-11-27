H2k Skincare introduced to the ladies of The Inner Wheel Club

The Inner Wheel Club of Ripon Rowels welcomed Hazel Barry, MD of H2k Skincare on 24 November 2021, at their monthly meeting at the Ripon Spa Hotel.

H2k Skincare, with its store on Montpellier Parade in Harrogate, is celebrating 21 years in business and creates skincare products that are 100% natural and accredited by both the Vegan and Vegetarian Society.

Hazel Barry said: I created H2k Skincare to provide a natural skincare solution for people who like me, suffered from skin sensitivities. From the very beginning, I wanted to advance the skincare market into something better. Every formulation I create has been done so with the utmost care and passion, sourcing only the highest quality naturally active ingredients that will not only make you and your skin feel good but that also cares for our planet. Never testing on animals, cruelty-free and using sustainable manufacturing has, and always will be, a priority.

The invite to speak at the monthly meeting of the Inner Wheel Club gave Hazel an opportunity to share the H2k Skincare story, her plans for the company, the ever growing range of products.





