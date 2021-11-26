Donation helps charity continue positive work in Nidderdale

Nidderdale and Pateley Bridge Men’s Shed members would never claim to rival housing developer Brierley Homes and their construction partner The HACS Group for the scale of their projects.

But that does not mean the value of the group’s contribution to the community has gone unrecognised.

While Brierley Homes and The HACS Group have been busy creating new homes with the Millwright Park development in Pateley Bridge, they have taken the opportunity to support the Men’s Shed with a donation of materials.

Shed members had been struggling to obtain materials for their work and when that became apparent, a donation was organised to help to keep members busy.

That is important not only for mental health reasons – one of the reasons the Shed was established was to counter social isolation and loneliness – but also because it will generate benefits for the wider community.

Volunteers at the shed will be commissioned to make bat and bird boxes, along with ‘bug hotels’, which will be installed at Millwright Park as the development, due for completion in spring, progresses.







The HACS Group Managing Director, Mark Smith, said: When we knew there was an opportunity to help the Men’s Shed we were delighted to be involved. With a large, predominantly male workforce, men’s mental health is something very close to our hearts. The Men’s Shed provides a tremendous service, both for its members and to others in the community through the items they make.

Roger Newson Smith, chairman of the Men’s Shed charity, said: Our members have a great enthusiasm for using their skills to put something back into the community. They also enjoy the companionship that working alongside each other and sharing their knowledge brings. The sort of support we have from Brierley Homes and The HACS Group helps us to continue doing that.