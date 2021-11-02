Ripon Leisure Centre to re-open on 8 December 2021

The new six-lane 25metre swimming pool – which offers 70 per cent more water space compared to Ripon Spa Baths – will be officially opened on Wednesday 8 December.

The modern, energy efficient facility offers modern changing rooms, sauna suite, new main entrance with lobby area as well as a new car park, sheltered cycle rack and electric car charging points.

The leisure centre will also be refurbished to provide an extended gym, two new activity studios, a spin studio as well as meeting facilities.

Outside, the car park has been relocated and will be complemented with a sheltered cycle rack, electric car charging points and a new play area.

The borough council is also proposing to further invest and preserve leisure facilities at the Dallamires Lane site by carrying out ground remedial works and a thorough investigation programme, following the discovery of a void underneath part of the existing leisure centre.

The void is understood to have been present a number of years and was only discovered when the reinforced concrete slab, which provides the foundation for the new swimming pool, was cast.

Since the existing leisure centre was first built in 1995, there has been a monumental improvement in engineering technology to assess ground conditions.

Subject to cabinet approval on Wednesday 10 November, the council’s appointed contractor will now carry out remediation work to the existing void.

They will also survey the whole site and provide a 3D map of underground soil conditions, something that did not exist almost 30 years ago, to ensure leisure facilities can continue to be safely provided in Ripon.

Once complete, the council will have a comprehensive understanding of what additional works will be required.

Trevor Watson, Harrogate Borough Council’s director of economy, environment and housing, said: From Wednesday 8 December, people will be able to use the fantastic new 25-metre six-lane swimming pool, and accompanying facilities, to ensure they can keep fit and active. The addition of the new pool, which offers 70 per cent more water space compared to Ripon Spa Baths, is a major development for the city and I’m excited it will be officially opened this December. Understandably, the delayed opening of some of the new facilities in the leisure centre will be a disappointment for some, but by carrying out this investigation now it will allow us to provide fit-for-purpose leisure facilities for the people of Ripon for years to come

The investment in Ripon will be complemented by further investment at the Hydro in Harrogate and a new leisure and wellness centre in Knaresborough.

Trevor Watson added: We remain committed to providing much needed modern leisure facility across the Harrogate district, which will encourage a healthier and more active lifestyle for our residents and something they can be proud of.





