Resurfacing of A1(M) at junction 46/ Wetherby complete 

Road users can now reap the benefits of an extensive scheme to resurface a major junction with the A1(M) near Wetherby.

North Yorkshire County Council’s highways team has resurfaced the roundabout above the A1(M) at junction 46, which gives access to the town and surrounding villages.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: The improvements to the surface of this major road will be welcomed by the local community as well as HGV drivers, who use the lorry park within the service facilities. It was a large-scale project as our highways teams carried out surveys and drainage investigations prior to the full resurfacing. It’s great to see such a huge improvement to the surface which will meet future traffic demands.

County Councillor Andy Paraskos, Member for Ainsty division, added: Over the years the volume of traffic had worn down the road surface and there had been concerns raised by locals. This junction is particularly important to any villagers wanting to travel towards York so I’m pleased we have been able to fund this resurfacing work.





