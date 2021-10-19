Clothes bank and Bias of Cold Bath road come together for an Autumn Fashion Show

Sally Hindle, owner of Bias on Cold Bath Road, is a long time supporter of the Clothes Bank, and is staging an Autumn Fashion Show in aid of this local charity.

Thursday 21 October at the Cold Bath Brewery on Kings Road

Recognising that the fashion industry is one of the worst environmental polluters, Sally believes that our clothes should have the longest life possible – so she’s asking all Fashion Show guests to bring an item of warm winter clothing to donate to Harrogate Clothes Bank.

Part of the proceeds from ticket sales will also go to this local resource.

Harrogate Clothes Bank exists to help people who are in need of free clothes. It was opened in 2016 by Michelle Hayes to support Syrian refugee families newly arrived in the Harrogate District.

Today the Clothes Bank works closely with partners such as the Harrogate Homeless Project and the Refugee Council, it also supports individuals and families who need a helping hand. Most recently, it has welcomed Afghan Refugee families who are settling into our community.







Clothes Bank: we aim to provide a comfortable shopping experience with good quality, second hand clothing displayed on racks for customers to browse and choose what they need. A team of dedicated volunteers manages donations and gives a friendly welcome to all customers.

The Clothes Bank has recently moved into new premises at Disability Action Yorkshire, Unit 14a, Hornbeam Park and is looking forward to welcoming people – the next open day is Saturday 30th October, 10.00am-12.00noon, and a delivery service is provided for people in urgent need.

More information about the Clothes Bank https://harrogateclothesbank.co.uk

More information about the Fashion Autumn Fashion Show https://bias.store/products/the-bias-autumn-2021-fashion-show?_pos=1&_sid=6622bdb30&_ss=r

More information about Bias https://bias.store/pages/sustainability