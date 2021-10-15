Light Night Leeds returns

The awesome sights and sounds of the natural world filled the streets of Leeds city centre tonight as thousands of people enjoyed the spectacular return of Light Night Leeds.

Light Night Leeds continues on Friday, 15 October 2021

Events running from 6.30pm until 10.30pm.

More details of the programme can be seen at: www.lightnightleeds.co.uk

Some of the city’s most recognisable locations became the backdrop for a mesmerising array of illuminated installations created by imaginative artists from around the world.

With a theme of Back to Nature, the first of the two-night event saw more than 40 breath-taking pieces reflecting the incredible diversity of the natural world including plants, animals, and the weather.

At Leeds Civic Hall, visitors had the chance to catch a bolt of lightning as they took part in an electrifying interactive artwork by Seb Lee-Delisle.

Down at Leeds Dock, a thought-provoking light sculpture by French artists Pitaya gave a powerful message about biodiversity by recreating an endangered whale, while Leeds Town Hall’s Victoria Hall hosted a compelling performance featuring light and music, created by artist Richard Evans exploring the critical issue of climate change.

On City Square, the unmistakeable façade of the historic Queens Hotel was the backdrop for an extraordinary projection by artists Greenaway and Greenaway, whose piece entitled Arc paid tribute to the power of nature and technology.

And on Park Square a special commission by the British Library saw an array of glowing lanterns, designed and created by The Lantern Company, displayed around the square representing a range of wildlife from the UK.

This year’s Light Night Leeds had a more familiar format after COVID-19 restrictions meant last year’s events were socially distanced or enjoyed remotely. The 2021 programme has been modified to allow for additional safety measures, with artworks spread across ten different zones, many supported by local businesses.

As well as being a unique cultural spectacle, Light Night Leeds also generates millions of pounds for the local economy and supports city centre retail, leisure, and hospitality venues as well as local emerging artists.





