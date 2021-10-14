Investigation following death of Ripon man

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the last movements of David Lupton, 50 years old, who passed away at his home address in Ripon on the 27 August 2021.

Police are particularly interested to speak to anyone who may have seen David on the 26 and 27 August 2021.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for DC Evans. You can also email sheree.evans@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210190039





