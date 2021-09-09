Ripon Spa Baths to become an “Asset of Community Value”

Ripon City Council recently entered into the process to nominate the historic Ripon Spa Baths building as an Asset of Community Value under the provisions of the Localism Act 2011.

Ripon City Council have said they have received confirmation that the nomination was successful.

The application was based on the importance of the site being well-placed to provide a space within the culturally important Spa Quarter of Ripon for the furthering of cultural, recreational and/or sporting interests of Ripon residents and the wider Ripon community.

An asset of community value (ACV) is land or property of importance to a local community which is subject to additional protection from development

Voluntary and community organisations can nominate an asset to be included on their local authority’s register of asset of community value

Harrogate Borough Council have previously listed the building for disposal and marketed it for sale.

RCC have said that they firmly believe that this facility can continue to fulfil the social interests of the community, albeit in a different form to today.

The council will consider the next steps in the process at its forthcoming meeting.