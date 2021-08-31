Harrogate and District Soroptimist’s Sponsor 100-year-old pear tree in the Ripon Walled Garden

Ripon Community Link welcomed the Harrogate and District Soroptimists to The Walled Garden in Ripon on Tuesday 17 August 2021, to enjoy a strawberry tea to mark their recent adoption of the beautiful 100-year-old pear tree in the orchard.

The tree was adopted to mark the Soroptimist Internationals’ centenary and in memory of their Soroptimist sisters. The afternoon tea provided the perfect opportunity for the Soroptimists to admire the tree in its wonderful setting.

The Walled Garden is part of Ripon Community Link and offers support for adults with mild and moderate learning difficulties. Ripon Walled Garden has recently launched its tree sponsorship programme, which helps to raise vital funds for the Charity. Tree sponsorships can be arranged annually or for a lifetime term of 25 year. For more information, please contact fundraising@riponwalledgarden.org

The Soroptimists’ president, Mrs Sandra Frier, pulled the ribbon round the tree, to mark the occasion with Victoria Ashley, CEO of the Walled Garden, who then gave a short informative talk about the work which takes place at the garden.

President Sandra said: We are overjoyed that we have been able to adopt a beautiful pear tree in the Ripon Walled Gardens to enable us to forever remember our Soroptimist Sisters. The Walled Garden is a very special place which provides a haven for everyone who visits and provides invaluable support to adults and young people in the Ripon and surrounding areas.

The Soroptimists are now looking forward to returning to the garden on 9 October 2021 when Ripon Walled Garden will be holding their annual Apple Day between 10am-3pm, the public are welcome to attend and can enjoy apple pressing, children’s activities and artisan stalls.

Soroptimist International is a global women’s organisation working to improve the lives of women and girls, in local communities and throughout the world.

The organisation was founded in 1921 when a group of women successfully campaigned to save Giant Redwood trees in California. For more information about Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District contact sihandd@hotmail.co.uk





