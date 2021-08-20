Ripon police make arrests over a number of incidents

Officers are currently investigating the following offences:

Inspector Alex Langley, said:

Violence and anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in Ripon and we are doing all we can to bring those responsible for the events over the past week to justice.

We have stepped up patrols in the area but we also need your help. We would like to hear from anyone who has CCTV covering Bondgate, Southgate, Mawson Lane and surrounding areas – this could be from a traditional CCTV camera, a video doorbell or dash-cam footage.

A number of arrests have been made already and I hope this goes someway to reassure the public.

I would like to thank those who have provided information already and continue to urge people to report any acts of anti-social behaviour or other crimes to police.