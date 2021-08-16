Violent incident in Pateley Bridge – police ask for smartphone video from those that witnessed

Police were called to Pateley Bridge on Saturday after a group of men were fighting on the High Street.

The incident happened at about 7.30pm on Saturday 14 August 2021.

It was witnessed by members of the public witnessed a group of men fighting in the street.

One man suffered head injuries which needed treatment, but are not believed to be serious at this time.

A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Several members of the public used smartphones to take images of what happened.

Police are keen to see images of the incident and are particularly interested in finding out how the incident started and what happened initially.

If you have any information about this incident or have any images please call 101, choose option 2 and dial 30820.

Alternatively email bill.hickson@northyorkshire.police.uk.