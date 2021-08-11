New community mental health hub opens in Northallerton

A new community mental health hub, North Moor House, has opened on North Moor Road in Northallerton, providing modern outpatient facilities for local people of all ages who need to access mental health and learning disability services.

The new hub, is a much welcomed addition to the local community and brings mental health and learning disability services from the Friarage, Brompton House and Gibraltar House, together, under one roof.

Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (TEWV) who provide local mental health and learning disability services worked closely with local service users and carers to make sure that the building meets the needs of the local population.

Naomi Lonergan, Director of Operations, for TEWV said: It’s really important that people are able to share their views on what matters to them to make their experience of visiting one of our sites a positive one. That’s why we actively involved service users and carers in the development of the hub and listened to their feedback to create a welcoming environment that meets their needs.







Service user and carer input has helped shape the design of the building and its surroundings with welcoming entrance and reception areas to light and airy consulting rooms.

As well as offering modern facilities for service users and carers, North Moor House also provides community team offices and much needed increased consulting room space. This will support improved access to services, allowing more people to be seen as quickly as possible and reducing waiting times.

Martin Dale, Strategic Project Manager said: After many years of services being spread across the local area, the development of North Moor House is a major step forward as it allows us to bring all of our community and out-patient services together. Teams can now work more closely with one another, which will benefit service users and staff alike by improving communication and aiding transfers of care between services, such as when young people move into to adult services.

The development of North Moor House represents TEWV’s ongoing commitment to invest in the modernisation of mental health services.

Construction of North Moor House – a 2,500 square metre building over three floors – was delivered by Esh Construction, one of the North of England’s leading contractors.