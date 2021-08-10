Ripon Grammar School A-Level results

81 per cent of grades awarded at A*/B, and 60 per cent of all grades at A*/A, most students have secured their first-choice degree courses.

On 4 January 2021, the Government announced that, due to the continued impacts of the pandemic on education, this year’s GCSE, A-level and vocational exams would not go ahead.

Instead, schools were asked to produce Teacher Assessed Grades for their students. These grades were based on a range of evidence demonstrating students’ performance on the subject content they have been taught. This included class work and exam-based assessments. The grades awarded this summer have the same status as grades awarded in any other year.

22 students achieved three A*s or more, with the school’s 147 A-level students receiving a total of 133 A*s.

Last year’s A-level results: 83% A*-B grades, 59% A*/A grades, with students being awarded a total of 128 A* grades.

High grades secured students places on a diverse range of highly competitive courses, from aeronautical engineering, architecture and astrophysics to dentistry, fashion, medicine, music and philosophy.

They will be studying in all corners of the country and all over the world, from Ivy League American universities to Oxbridge, with the majority securing places at elite Russell Group universities.

Among the top performers at the school, which consistently tops the A-level results table for North Yorkshire, were Molly Cushing, Jake Hewison, Matthew Morris and Ben Rickard, who all achieved five A*s.





