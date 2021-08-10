Results week comes around for Leeds pupils

Around 12,000 Leeds pupils will receive their GCSE, A level and vocational results this week after another challenging academic year.

A-Level students have received their results this morning (10 August), with GCSE results coming out on Thursday (12 August).

On 4 January 2021, the Government announced that, due to the continued impacts of the pandemic on education, this year’s GCSE, A-level and vocational exams would not go ahead.

Instead, schools were asked to produce Teacher Assessed Grades for their students. These grades were based on a range of evidence demonstrating students’ performance on the subject content they have been taught. This included class work and exam-based assessments. The grades awarded this summer have the same status as grades awarded in any other year.

Checks were put in place to ensure the grading is fair. Grades were verified at least two teachers in schools and colleges and exam boards undertook some random sampling.

Results from this year’s exams will not be collated and used by the Government in performance tables, or by Ofsted to inform inspection judgements. In light of the changes to the examinations process, Leeds City Council will not collect results from schools this year.