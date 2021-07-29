Former MOD properties in Ripon go on sale

Following the success of its first release of former MOD properties in Ripon last year, Annington is due to release the first phase of refurbished three bedroom properties.

Located on the south side of Ripon, these properties were formerly used as married quarters accommodation connected to the nearby British Army barracks. Now lightly refurbished throughout by Annington, the properties offer an ideal opportunity to local families and first time buyers looking to purchase a home with further potential to expand, and something which they can put their own stamp on.

Louise Saunders, Sales and Marketing Manager at Annington, commented: Ripon is one of Yorkshire’s best kept secrets. A microcosm of history and culture, this city is in a fantastic location to get onto the property ladder, so it comes as no surprise that we have received plenty of forward enquiries from buyers that missed their chance to purchase from our last release. This time, we’ll be releasing a selection of three-bedroom homes, ideal for growing families and young professionals looking for a bit of extra room. As those who missed out last time will know, these properties aren’t likely to be on the market for very long.

Prices at Ripon will start from £215,000 for a three-bedroom semi-detached home.