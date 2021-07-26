Essential maintenance to begin on historic Northallerton bridge

An essential maintenance scheme on Brompton Station Bridge in Northallerton will begin next week.

North Yorkshire County Council bridges team will begin the work on Monday, August 2, which will take four weeks.

Councillor David Hugill, member for North Hambleton division, said: The essential maintenance to Brompton Station Bridge will involve replacing the badly eroded parapet stones, repointing the entire sandstone structure and repairing the arch barrel. We are carrying out the work during the school holidays to minimise disruption for the nearby school, however, we apologise in advance for any inconvenience.

For the first two weeks the bridge will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians. During the second two weeks the bridge will be open as normal.

Advance warning signs will be in place and there will be a signed diversion route.

For full details of the diversion please visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map