A Summer of Play in Ripon starts now!

Ripon Together is pleased to announce a fantastic programme of free events for the families of Ripon this summer starting this weekend!

The summer holidays are here and so is the Ripon Together Summer of Play!

After a fantastic response from organisations in the local community Ripon Together are thrilled to offer a fantastic programme of free events to the children of Ripon this July.

Ripon Togethers’ Summer of Play was inspired by the aim to get kids out together again, trying new sports or activities and helping local organisations and other groups to encourage kids to join up. Ripon is a vibrant city with so much to offer. The children of the city have been especially brave and resilient over the last 18 months. They’ve seen huge upheaval with schools and their usual activities have been cancelled and adapted during the pandemic. Now, as the restrictions lift, amazing organisations across the city have joined in with the initiative. The result is a programme of free events giving kids of all school ages the opportunity to try sports or other activities over the summer, starting with the weekend of 24 July.

Ady Gray UK sports coach of the year and England head coach on behalf of the Karate Dojo said: A great initiative to welcome our children and young people back into the social community of sport and recreation. This initiative will promote the great clubs and groups to all the local people of Ripon, offering great benefits to fitness, health and mental well being after what has been a hard year both physically and mentally for our children.

There is something for everyone. The events range from formal team sports such as cricket and football, through karate and croquet, to dance, yoga, mindfulness and orienteering and nature hunts at Fountains, and much else. There are sessions for people with disabilities too.

Diane Hutchinson from Ripon Tennis Centre said: Health and fitness should be fun and tennis is a fantastic game that is not only fun to play but also offers great social opportunities also. We have classes to suit all levels of player so if you want to get involved we would love to see you!







This Saturday (24 July) you’re invited to attend a taster session at Karate Dojo, have fun with the whole family at a free play day at Ripon Tennis Centre and get moving in a fun dance class hosted by Ripon Dance Studio.

On Sunday (25 July) fun with tennis and karate continues and you’ll also be able to try your hand at boccia and children’s yoga at the Hugh Ripley Hall.

There are lots more fun activities happening for the rest of the month and August too so watch this space. For activity times and dates, and full programme of events visit the Ripon Together website www.ripontogether.com or follow on social media.