Tenders invited for A59 Kex Gill realignment scheme

Contractors are now being invited to tender for the £60m scheme to realign the A59 at Kex Gill.

Government funding and planning approval was confirmed earlier this year

Invitation to tender marks the latest stage in the work to secure this major trans-Pennine route for generations to come.

The A59 between Harrogate and Skipton is an important east-west link not only within North Yorkshire, but also into West Yorkshire, Lancashire and Humber ports

North Yorkshire County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: We are pushing forward with this scheme to provide a safe, reliable route for residents, businesses and visitors. This stretch of road has experienced closures in recent years because of land slips. These have disrupted travel, enforced long diversions and been costly. The realignment of the route will provide much better connectivity for all road users.

Cllr Stanley Lumley, Member for Pateley Bridge division, said: This is another step towards the delivery of this long-anticipated scheme. Locals, commuters and visitors will all benefit from enhanced safety and reliability of the road. We look forward to work beginning.

The County Council is aiming to start construction of the scheme on site as soon as possible. Work could start as early as autumn this year, but this is subject to satisfactory completion of all the necessary statutory processes.