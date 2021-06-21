PFCC heads to Ripon to hear about city’s crime concerns

North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner has joined the North Yorkshire Police Chief Constable in Ripon to hear the concerns of residents about anti-social behaviour and discover the efforts being taken by the force to tackle them.

Philip Allott and Lisa Winward were joined by Inspector Langley and PCSO Sue Whitehead in the city and heard about the work that has been going on to find a solution to the challenges expressed by some people in the city in recent months.

During his visit Philip was taken to the Bondgate area of the city where there has been an increase in reports of anti-social behaviour and where a pit bike had been seized following numerous reports from members of the public and after it was seen racing on and off the roads around the area. A 17 year-old boy has been given a section 59 warning for anti-social behaviour.

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Philip Allott said: It was good to meet the local policing team and hear about the issues that they face daily. Local PCSO Sue Whitehead drove me around the area and explained about the recent spike in anti-social behaviour with troublemakers riding unlicensed motorbikes and stealing vehicles for joy rides. Inspector Langley and I discussed options for providing diversionary activities for young people in the city which we can look at. I also looked at the facilities for the police officers in Ripon and Chief Constable Lisa Winward and myself both agreed that some investment is needed in the building.





