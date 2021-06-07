Two seriously injured in Kirk Deighton collision

The collision occurred around 4.45pm on Friday 4 June when a red Suzuki Swift car was travelling south on the B6164 from Knaresborough towards Wetherby. The vehicle left the road when travelling through the village of Kirk Deighton and collided with a stone bus shelter.

The driver, a 75 year old woman from Wetherby and the passenger a 51 year old man also from Wetherby both sustained serious injuries in the collision and were taken to hospital for treatment.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle prior to the collision taking place. If you have any information or dashcam footage which could help the investigation please call 101 and ask for TC161 Steve Wood or email: steven.wood@northyorkshire.police.uk

Ref: 12210132262