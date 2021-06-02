Boroughbridge High School receives classroom IT equipment thanks to homebuilder donation  

Please share the news

















Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire has donated £750 to Boroughbridge High School to go towards a much-needed classroom IT refresh.

The donation is being used towards an update for some of the school’s classrooms and will allow them to purchase new classroom IT equipment.

The local comprehensive school has just under 500 11 to 18-year-old pupils from Boroughbridge and its surrounding areas and has been an important part of the community since its founding in 1982, providing a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere for students.

Kathryn Stephenson, Headteacher at Boroughbridge High School said: We are a small school, and we are very grateful for Taylor Wimpey’s donation. Updating our classroom IT equipment will really help enhance our students’ learning.

Steven Ball, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, said: The school is at the very heart of the local community and it’s fantastic to be able to help them refresh their classrooms. We know schools are having to find new ways to raise money due to COVID-19 stopping fundraising events, so we are delighted to be able to help out during this time.

Boroughbridge High School is located near to Taylor Wimpey’s Aldborough Gate and Bondgate developments.