Labour remain in control following new political make-up of Leeds City Council

As a result of the local elections in Leeds which saw all 33 wards contested and one councillor elected per ward (except Roundhay ward where two seats were contested, and two councillors subsequently elected), the new make-up of the city council is as follows:

Overall political composition (99 seats in total):

Labour [LAB]: 54 seats (no change)

Conservative [CON]: 24 seats (up from 23)

Lib Dem [LD]: 8 seats (up from 7)

Morley Borough Independents [MBI]: 6 seats (up from 5)

Garforth and Swillington Independents Party [GSIP]: 3 seats (no change)

Green [GR]: 3 seats (no change)

Independent 1 seat (no change)

Provisional turnout: 37.67 per cent

Following the election, Labour remains in control of Leeds City Council.

Full details of the election results can be seen at https://www.leeds.gov.uk/your-council/elections/leeds-city-council-election-results





