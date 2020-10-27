Ripon City Netball Club – Awards 2020

Please share the news













The Ripon City Netball Club’s committee was determined that their awards evening would go ahead this year despite COVID restrictions.

Social secretary Nicola Lymer, said: This is normally the biggest social event on the RCNC calendar, but this year a more low key celebration took place with only the award winners invited to attend a socially distanced presentation outside at Ripon Grammar School where the club trains.

There are currently five teams who play in three different leagues in Harrogate, Hambleton and the North Yorkshire Ambassador League for the club’s flagship team, Falcons. Each team – named after beautiful birds of prey – has three trophies for Most Improved Player, Coach’s Player and Players’ Player.

Each set of shields is sponsored by a different local business. Falcons are sponsored by, Kestrels by, new team Ospreys are sponsored by Cowen and Morgan opticians, Eagles are sponsored by Hays Travel.

The 2020 award winners were;

Hawks

MIP Kerry Rich

CP Lindsey Stockdale

PP Karen Dodds

Eagles

MIP Carla Darbyshire

CP Thandiwe Mahlangu

PP Becky Stacey

Ospreys

MIP Rebecca Kirby

CP Claire Barnett

PP Jenny Addyman

Kestrels

MIP Kimberley Adele

CP Joanna Wallace

PP Hayley Blaymires

Falcons

MIP Frankie Louise

CP Sarah-Louise Norton

PP Jenna Sadler

In addition to the team awards there are several individual trophies. The winners of these were;

Best Newcomer – Lindsi Baldwin

Club Commitment – Kirsteen Dixon

The Extra Mile Award – Helen Mackenzie

The Gemma Williams Award –

The Kirsty Butlin Donkey Award – Georgina Roberts

The Sylvia Grice MBE Award for Integrity – Samantha Wilson

Mackenzie Award for Outstanding Effort and Attitude – Karen Ellam

As a club we like to build women up so in addition to the trophies there are also pamper vouchers to the tune of £30 from beautician Amber Rose Strzeszewski.

These are for players of the year and are sponsored by FB Taylor and Amber herself. The winners were;

Cathy Simms

Jackie Laugher

Lindsey Virr

Rachael Clark

Suzanne Armstrong

Nicola Lymer

Louise Withy

Becky Ash

Tracy Chapman

Ripon City Netball Club is an all inclusive club that caters for ladies of all ages and abilities. The emphasis is on fun and participation. If you would like to get involved – either as a player, a coach or a match official – please contact Head Coach Helen Mackenzie on 07896 534539