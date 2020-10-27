Ripon City Netball Club – Awards 2020

The Ripon City Netball Club’s committee was determined that their awards evening would go ahead this year despite COVID restrictions.
Social secretary Nicola Lymer, said:
This is normally the biggest social event on the RCNC calendar, but this year a more low key celebration took place with only the award winners invited to attend a socially distanced presentation outside at Ripon Grammar School where the club trains.
There are currently five teams who play in three different leagues in Harrogate, Hambleton and the North Yorkshire Ambassador League for the club’s flagship team, Falcons. Each team – named after beautiful birds of prey – has three trophies for Most Improved Player, Coach’s Player and Players’ Player.
Each set of shields is sponsored by a different local business. Falcons are sponsored by, Kestrels by, new team Ospreys are sponsored by Cowen and Morgan opticians, Eagles are sponsored by Hays Travel.
The 2020 award winners were;
Hawks
- MIP Kerry Rich
- CP Lindsey Stockdale
- PP Karen Dodds
Eagles
- MIP Carla Darbyshire
- CP Thandiwe Mahlangu
- PP Becky Stacey
Ospreys
- MIP Rebecca Kirby
- CP Claire Barnett
- PP Jenny Addyman
Kestrels
- MIP Kimberley Adele
- CP Joanna Wallace
- PP Hayley Blaymires
Falcons
- MIP Frankie Louise
- CP Sarah-Louise Norton
- PP Jenna Sadler
In addition to the team awards there are several individual trophies. The winners of these were;
- Best Newcomer – Lindsi Baldwin
- Club Commitment – Kirsteen Dixon
- The Extra Mile Award – Helen Mackenzie
- The Gemma Williams Award –
- The Kirsty Butlin Donkey Award – Georgina Roberts
- The Sylvia Grice MBE Award for Integrity – Samantha Wilson
- Mackenzie Award for Outstanding Effort and Attitude – Karen Ellam
As a club we like to build women up so in addition to the trophies there are also pamper vouchers to the tune of £30 from beautician Amber Rose Strzeszewski.
These are for players of the year and are sponsored by FB Taylor and Amber herself. The winners were;
- Cathy Simms
- Jackie Laugher
- Lindsey Virr
- Rachael Clark
- Suzanne Armstrong
- Nicola Lymer
- Louise Withy
- Becky Ash
- Tracy Chapman
Ripon City Netball Club is an all inclusive club that caters for ladies of all ages and abilities. The emphasis is on fun and participation. If you would like to get involved – either as a player, a coach or a match official – please contact Head Coach Helen Mackenzie on 07896 534539