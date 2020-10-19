Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland – York’s annual Christmas ice rink and vintage funfair postponed to February 2020

Please share the news











Organisers of Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland – York’s annual Christmas ice rink and vintage funfair – today announced that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they would be delaying the event’s return to McArthurGlen’s York Designer Outlet, and are aiming to open in February next year.

Event Manager Georgina Wood, said: With the elevation of restrictions to tier 2 in York, and the general uncertainty across our region regarding the progression of Covid-19, we have regrettably decided that postponing the event until early next year seems the most sensible course of action.

Ms Wood said: While we’re disappointed that Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland won’t be part of Christmas in York this year, we are excited to be planning a new experience for our visitors and intend to open on 12 February 2021 – in time for Valentine’s weekend! As our name implies, we are a winter event, and the weather will be perfect for skating on the north of England’s largest and best-loved outdoor ice rink – The Ice Factor – at that time of year.

The four-time award-winning Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland has been a fixture at York Designer Outlet each Christmas since 2010, having made its debut on the Eye of York in the city centre in 2004.