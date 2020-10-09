‘Drug-laced sweets’ seized in Ripon

Please share the news













Police have seized what look like sweets, but are sweets laced with potentially lethal drugs.

At about 4pm on Thursday 8 October 2020, officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Operation Expedite team arrested four teenagers in a vehicle in Ripon, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, money laundering and weapons offences.

Among the items seized during the arrests were carefully-disguised sweets – which officers strongly believe are laced with controlled drugs.

Police are extremely concerned that anyone consuming these items could be at risk of serious harm, and are asking parents to be particularly vigilant, and ensure their children understand the risks.

Three of the teenagers have been released under investigation, and the fourth has been bailed, while enquiries continue.

These so-called ‘edibles’ pose a risk to young people across York and North Yorkshire. Anyone who has any information about the supply of illegal drugs in any form is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Your call could literally save someone’s life.