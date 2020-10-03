Town has first defeat of the season against Bolton Wanderers

Please share the news











Town slipped to their first defeat in League 2 as they went down 2-1 at home to lowly Bolton Wanderers.

Simon Weaver fielded a new look starting line up,recalling James Belshaw in goal and giving starts to Dan Jones, Connor Kirby and new signing, Calvin Miller.

Town made a bright start and almost took an early lead when Aaron Martin headed a Josh Falkingham cross against the foot of the post.

However,it was the Wanderers who were first onto the scoresheet after eleven minutes, when Nathan Delfouneso’s shot was turned for a corner from which Eoin Doyle shot past Belshaw.

The new look Town were taking time to settle down and Jones did well to block an effort from Doyle,but new boy Miller brought out a save from Wanderers keeper Crellin and on the stroke of half time,Referee Speedie waved away Town’s claims for a penalty after Josh Falkingham had been impeded.

Harrogate started the second half on the offensive with Martin shooting wide from Falkingham’s centre,but on 56 minutes they slipped further behind.

Doyle found Delfouneso with his pass and he netted to double the Wanderer’s lead.

Four minutes later Town had halved the arrears,when after a strong run, Miller cut the ball back for George Thomson to score from ten yards.

Town went all out for an equaliser and Walker and Stead were brought on to replace Miller and Beck.

Ryan Fallowfield created late pressure with a low centre across the goal area which found no takers,before he himself scuffed the ball over the bar after a fine run.

Unfortunately,Town’s endeavours were in vain as Bolton hung on for their first win of the season.

Town,

Belshaw,Fallowfield,Jones,Smith,Hall,Thomson,Falkingham,Kirby,Miller(Walker 69),Beck(Stead 75),Martin(Kiernan 56).

Unused subs,Cracknell,Burrell,Kerry.

Scorer Thomson 61, Booked,Jones (46),Falkingham(71).

Bolton,

Crellin,Jones(Hickman 42),Almenda Santos,Delaney,Delfouneso,Doyle,Sarcevic,Crawford,Mascall(Gordon71),(Cornley 76)Brockbank.

Unused subs, Taft,White,Dacy,Gnahoua.

Scorers,Doyle 11,Delfouneso 57 Booked, Gordon 73,Delfouneso 57.

Referee,Benjamin Speedie

By John Harrison