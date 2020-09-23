Carriageworks panto postponed due to Covid-19

Please share the news











The Carriageworks Theatre, Leeds and Paul Holman Associates have announced that their Christmas pantomime Aladdin has been postponed until 2021.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and following the Government’s recent announcement that no further confirmation regarding the relaxation of social distancing for indoor performances will be given until November at the earliest, the venue and producers have made the joint decision to postpone the annual production for the first time in the venue’s history.

Pantomime Producer Paul Holman said: It is with great sadness that we have come to the unprecedented conclusion that we have no other choice but to postpone this year’s production of Aladdin. With no further government guidance on social distancing expected until at least November, even if we were given the go-ahead at that time, it would be too late to put together a production on the scale that we would want to present. First and foremost this year we want to make sure that our loyal audiences, cast, crew and theatre staff are all safe. But, we will be back next year, bigger and better than ever before uniting family and friends once more with a long-awaited dose of fun, laughter and escapism.

Matthew Sims, Leeds City Council’s head of arts, events and venues said: Last year’s production of Sleeping Beauty played to over 20,000 people and we’re acutely aware that postponing this year’s pantomime is a big loss to the local community who support and enjoy both the theatre and our much-loved panto as part of their annual Christmas tradition. Whilst we’re unable to present a Christmas production on the scale of a pantomime we are planning a range of smaller creative programmes for the Christmas period and look forward to welcoming audiences back in to the Carriageworks again soon.

Ticket holders for this year’s pantomime are being contacted by the Box Office team and offered the option to transfer their tickets to next year’s production, retain credit on their account or to claim a refund (minus the booking fee).

The Box Office is currently operating on reduced staffing levels and hours but please be assured that all ticket holders will be contacted as swiftly as possible. Aladdin will now run from Friday 26 November 2021 to Sunday 9 January 2022 at the Carriageworks Theatre. Tickets for Aladdin 2021 will be on sale on Monday, 12 October and family favourite, Jez Edwards will take the part of Wishee Washee.