Car in water at Skeldergate Bridge in York

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident at Skeldergate Bridge in York after a car entered the River Ouse.

It was reported at 4.30pm on 23 September 2020.

At this stage at least one person from the car is safe, however, it is unconfirmed how many people were in the vehicle when it entered the water.

The Yorkshire and Humber Marine and Underwater Search Unit are on route to the incident.

The road is currently closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

Incident number: NYP-23092020-00346




